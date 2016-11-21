Holiday Guide 2016
The holiday season is soon approaching, and many fun events are happening in December to celebrate. We put together a list of some family-friendly and festive events and activities taking place on Oahu.
Ward Village Events
|Event
Social Mondays
|Time
varies
|Description: Take a photo while at the rink and post it to Instagram using the hashtag #WeAreWard. Winners will be selected throughout the day to receive prizes, including gift cards to Ward Village shops complimentary skate rentals, and discounts for refreshments. Guests who follow @WardVillage will be automatically entered to win a $200 grand prize, announced at the end of the season. Text to win between Nov. 25 – Jan. 16.
|“Cheap Skate” Night
Tuestdays
|Time
6-9pm
|Description:
Play trivia on the rink each Wednesday. Themes include:
◦ Nov. 30: Movie Trivia
◦ Dec. 7: Sports Trivia
◦ Dec. 14: Disney Movie Trivia
◦ Jan. 4: Harry Potter Trivia
◦ Jan. 11: Music Trivia
|“Beach Don’t Kill My Vibe” (Thursdays)
|Time
6-9pm
|Pau hana at the Ward Village Ice Rink, complete with deejay, mood lighting and bar by “REAL a gastropub” featuring a selection of beers and on-site mixologist blending up frozen slushy-inspired craft cocktails – such as a mai tais, daiquiris, margaritas and more. First 50 guests to RSVP and like @WardVillage on the Facebook event page will receive a complimentary beer or cocktail of their choice. Valid ID Required; 21+
|Toyota Hawaii Saturday Nights
|First 100 skaters on the rink each Saturday receive a special gift from Toyota Hawaii.
|“Sunday Special”
|Skate with special guests throughout the season, including Santa Claus on Dec. 10 and Dec. 17.
|Ward Village Shop & Win (Daily)
|Throughout the season, shop and win at Ward Village. Shoppers will receive a coupon with purchase for $1 off admission at the ice rink from participating merchants. Ward Village shoppers will receive one free movie ticket for every $100 spent (maximum of five tickets total). Receipts are cumulative through Dec. 1 through Dec. 24.
Great Aloha Run Kickoff Party
|Date
Dec 2
|Time
10:30am-1pm
|Location
Downtown between The Bank of Hawaii and Pioneer Plaza
|Description
Website: Greataloharun.com
Mililani Shopping Center Christmas Event
|Date
Dec 3
|Time
9am-12:30pm
|Location
Mililani Shopping Center
|Description
After the Parade, stay for Free Activities, Crafts,
Website: http://mililanishoppingcenter.com/events.php
Pearl Harbor Movie on the Beach
|Date
Dec 8 & 9
|Time
5:30-10pm
|Location
Waikiki Outdoor Theatre
|Description
Program and festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Waikiki Beach (Diamond Head end of Kalakaua Avenue) with live entertainment, food and beverage concessions and much more, with movie times starting at approximately 7:30 p.m.
Salt Lake Shopping Center Christmas Event
|Date
Dec 10
|Time
10am-1pm
|Location
Salt Lake Shopping Center
|Description
Celebrate the Holidays with Salt lake Shopping Center with Activities for the Whole Family to Enjoy!
Snow Play Zone with Eight (8) Tons of Snow, Trackless Train Rides, Visits with Santa, Make-and-Take Crafts, Games, Prize Giveaways and More!
Website: http://www.saltlakeshoppingcenter.com/calendar-of-events.php
Snow Days @ Pearl Highlands
|Date
Dec 10
|Time
10:45am-12:45pm
|Location
Pearl Highlands
|Description
Website: pearlhighlandscenter.com
Honolulu Marathon
|Date
Dec 11
|Time
5:25am-whole day
|Location
Ala Moana/Queen St through Kapiolani Park
|Description
Come Race for Charity!
Website: http://www.honolulumarathon.org/event-info/race-day-walk/
Honolulu City Lights
|Date
Dec 6-31st
|Time
varies
|Location
King St.
|Description
Honolulu’s festive holiday season officially kicks off with the annual Honolulu City Lights. It begins on December 6 with the lighting ceremony of the 50-foot pine tree fronting Honolulu Hale, the city hall, followed by a holiday concert and the Electric Light Parade, which proceeds down King Street. The Honolulu City Lights festival goes from December 5 through January 2 and features the city’s perennial favorites, the 21-foot Shaka Santa and Tutu Mele and displays throughout Santa’s Enchanted Forest in the Honolulu Hale courtyard. The festival, is organized each year by a hard working nonprofit organization, dedicated to ensuring Honolulu City Lights is a fun and free event for the whole family.
Diamond Head Classic
|Date
Dec 22, 23, & 25
|Time
Varies
|Location
Stan Sheriff Center
|Description
Website: http://espnevents.com/diamond-head-classic/
Hawaii Bowl @ Aloha Stadium
|Date
Dec 24
|Time
Varies
|Location
Aloha Stadium
|Description
Website: http://www.sheratonhawaiibowl.com/
Eat the Streets @ Makers & Tasters
|Date
Dec 30
|Time
4-9pm
|Location
Makers & Tasters
|Description
Holiday themed food trucks and lights.
Website: http://eatthestreethawaii.com/calendar/
Night Market @ SALT
|Date
Dec 17
|Time
5-10pm
|Location
SALT @ kaka’ako
|Description
Holiday themed food trucks and lights.
Website: http://www.honolulunightmarket.com/
Santa Paddles in to the Outrigger Waikiki Resort
|Date
Dec 12
|Time
9am
|Location
Waikiki
|Description
No reindeers required! Watch this waterman Santa arrive to the Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort, on, what else, an outrigger. Santa and his outrigger helpers will paddle in on at 9 a.m. on December 12 where he will then be greeted on shore with hula and mele (song) by the children of the Halau O Pua Kahale. Santa will be then available for free photos in the Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort lobby. This is a fun holiday event for keiki, but be sure to get there early for a good spot on the beach to watch Santa paddle in to shore.
Seasons Best Craft & Gift Fair
|Date
Dec 18, 19,20
|Time
5-9pm
10am-7pm
10am-5pm
|Location
Neal S. Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall
|Description
Wrap up your holiday shopping–or get something a little something for yourself! This expansive craft fair happens twice a year, in October and in December. The craft fair features dozens of local vendors who make and sell everything from jewelry, handbags, clothing, chocolates, foods woodcrafts and more. There’s something for everything at this expansive craft fair. Be sure to get there early, some goods will sell fast, and once they’re gone, that’s it!
12 Days of Christmas @ the Polynesian Cultural Center
|Date
Dec 10-23
|Time
Various times
|Location
Laie
|Description
Escape the hustle and bustle of Waikiki and head out to the Polynesian Cultural Center in Laie for the 12 Days of Polynesia from December 10 through 23. This holiday event features a 10-minute boat ride through the center’s lagoon, live entertainment by award-winning Hawaiian artists, keiki train rides, photos with Santa and shopping discounts inside the center village. On December 19, the center will be in a flurry for its Snow Day as the Polynesian Cultural Center is trucking in tons of fresh snow for families can frolic in, make snow angels and build snowmen. Bring your scarf and gloves!
Pearl Harbor Memorial Anniversary Parade
|Date
Dec 7
|Time
6pm
|Location
For DeRussey to Waikiki to Kalakaua
|Description
Honor the memory of those who served during the annual Pearl Harbor Memorial Anniversary Parade on December 7. The evening parade begins at 6 p.m. at Fort DeRussey in Waikiki then proceeds down Kalakaua Avenue and ends at the Waikiki Shell for a concert. This year’s event is slated to feature 2,000 marchers and 10 bands. The parade committee is even working on incorporating replica battleships approximately 1/40th of the size of the original ships moored at Pearl Harbor. The first of the eight ships will be introduced during the 2016 parade to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbor.
The Amy Hanaialii & Willie K Holiday Show
|Date
Dec 18-20
|Time
Varies
|Location
Hawaii theatre
|Description
Really get into the holiday spirit with a festive concert at the historic Hawaii Theatre. The Amy Hanaialii & Willie K Holiday Show features these two renown, award-winning artists–backed by a full band–as they perform holiday favorites with a local twist. For example, Willie K will sing his version of the popular “O Holy Night.” They will also share songs from their recently released “Amy and Willie K Reunion” album. It’s a concert that showcases the duo’s versatility and wide-ranging talent as they highlight their diverse musical backgrounds. The show runs from December 18 through 20 and tickets range from $22 to $67.
New Years Eve @ Aloha Tower
|Date
Dec 31/Jan 1st
|Time
Midnight
|Location
Aloha Tower
|Description
This New Year’s Eve party has it all. There’s live entertainment featuring some of Hawaii’s best local band at several stages around the property grounds, mechanical bull rides, fire dancers and food trucks, in addition to specials inside the tower’s tenants of Gordon Biersch and Hooters. It’s the first time a big New Year’s Eve is back at the iconic Aloha Tower since it underwent a major remodel to incorporate student housing for students attending Hawaii Pacific University. Even better, this is one of the best spots on the island to view the New Year’s fireworks at midnight and kick off 2016.
“The Nutcracker”
|Date
Dec 18-20
|Time
varies
|Location
Neal S. Blaisdell Center Concert Hall
|Description
Don’t miss Ballet Hawaii’s holiday tradition, its annual production of “The Nutcracker” by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. The performance features a stunning cast of local and international dancers, and each performance is accompanied by musicians of the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra. To make your night out even more special, have dinner at the award-winning restaurant, Chef Chai beforehand. Ballet Hawaii is offering special VIP packages, featuring dinner at the restaurant on December 18 before its opening showing of “The Nutcracker.”