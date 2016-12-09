22% of us are planning to buy a present for at least one coworker this year. Hope yours won’t be as bad as this list?

Are you buying presents for any coworkers this year? 22% of us are, according to a new survey. And 21% are planning to buy something for their boss.

Most people who ARE buying something said they’re spending less than $25 . . . 33% will spend less than $10 . . . and 11% plan to spend $5 or less. And here are the ten WORST Christmas presents people said they’ve gotten from a coworker . . .

1. A jar of gravy.

2. A coconut bra.

3. A fake lottery ticket. The kind that makes you THINK you won a bunch of money.

4. Two left-handed gloves. We’re assuming that one was a gag gift, or they weren’t paying attention when they bought them.

5. A stuffed duck. Not a stuffed animal, a REAL stuffed duck.

6. Toilet paper that looked like money.

7. A bottle of dish soap.

8. A pen holder that looked like a dead body.

9. A whip.

10. Post-it Notes . . . which they probably stole from the office.

