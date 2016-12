Aloha My Fm100 PEEPS,

It’s only a couple days after Christmas and I find my self wanting to make a little more money to cover the bills… While searching the internet I came across a web site that stated Scientists find gold in coal.. WHAT!!! You mean Kigsford Charcoal? I BBQ choke and could have sifted it out… Wouldn’t you? I would have been rich if I knew… Click here for the real story.. #Primetimepipi