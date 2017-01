It took less than one full day before 2017 ALREADY had its first major selfie injury.

A 41-year-old woman named Muriel Benetulier from France was visiting Thailand over the holidays. And when she was hiking through a national park on New Year’s Day, she decided to crouch down next to a crocodile for a selfie.

But . . . Da Buggah went munch her leg, and she was rushed to the hospital where she’s still recovering from her injuries. YIKES!! that’s why I only go zoo.. #mosafe #shenevahgethisgoodside