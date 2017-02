Mother wants police to press charges against a daycare worker who breastfed her baby without the mother’s permission. My first reaction was what’s the big deal free food ahh??? But the baby was lactose intolerant and got sick… Mom even stated don’t feed her baby… How scary?? How can you really trust people with your kids

***But to be fair, the baby did give the daycare worker a pretty good review on Yelp

#Primetimepipi