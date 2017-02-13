Laundry day nightmare!!

Ever wished as a kid the washer would blow up so you didn’t have to do laundry well it happened in makakilo yesterday luckily no one was hurt, but this isn’t the first time there have been reports of other LG model washers blowing up. The guy said he put in some slacks towels and socks…Whoa That’s some mean Toe Jam…. Thank God he didn’t use his underwear!!!! ????????????????