Aloha My Peeps!!!

February 21, 2017 primetimepipi

Months after rumors started on the streets of China town of a new Peeps flavor stay in the works, Oreo has finally let the cat out of the bag (yes Chinatown reference) (only Joke) The bright pink, sugary marshmallow blob-flavored sandwich cookies are just in time for Easter. The candy-cookie hybrids are set to hit Walmart store shelves nationwide on February 22.  #Primetimepipi