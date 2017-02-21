Aloha My Peeps!!!

Months after rumors started on the streets of China town of a new Peeps flavor stay in the works, Oreo has finally let the cat out of the bag (yes Chinatown reference) (only Joke) The bright pink, sugary marshmallow blob-flavored sandwich cookies are just in time for Easter. The candy-cookie hybrids are set to hit Walmart store shelves nationwide on February 22. #Primetimepipi
Now Playing
Weather
Honolulu
|Day
|Min
|Max
|Wind
|Weather
|Sat
25th
|67°F
|80°F
|
9 mph
|Sun
26th
|66°F
|80°F
|
6 mph
|Mon
27th
|66°F
|80°F
|
8 mph